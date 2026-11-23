Delhi man stabs 5 cops at Jama Masjid police station
What's the story
A man, identified as Nabeel, allegedly stabbed five police officers at the Jama Masjid police station in Central Delhi on Monday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:30pm when Nabeel was called to the station over a family dispute involving his mother and sister. While inquiries were underway, he suddenly pulled out the knife and went on a stabbing spree. The cops sustained injuries to their necks and faces.
Escape and robbery
Nabeel fled the police station after attacking the officers
Taking advantage of the chaos, Nabeel fled the police station. He allegedly robbed a two-wheeler at knifepoint from a commuter to escape through the congested lanes of Old Delhi.
A police team from Central District's Operations Unit launched a manhunt using technical surveillance and local intelligence.
They soon traced Nabeel to the Chitli Qabar area nearby.
Arrest details
Nabeel shot in both legs during encounter
When the police team reached Nabeel's location and tried to take him into custody, he allegedly attacked them again.
In self-defense, the officers opened fire as they felt their lives were in danger.
Nabeel was shot in both legs during the encounter and was subsequently overpowered and arrested by the police team.
Medical response
Three officers critical
The injured officers were rushed to Sanjeevan Hospital for immediate treatment. However, due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for specialized care.
Three of the officers are reported to be in critical condition and are being closely monitored at the advanced facility.