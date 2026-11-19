Schools will now focus more on mental health by keeping a closer eye on at-risk students, limiting access to risky areas, and running regular crisis drills.

If a student mentions self-harm, staff must report it right away so counselors can step in quickly.

There's also a six-level emergency plan that starts with class teachers but can go up to higher authorities if needed.

Plus, each school gets its own Well-being Committee and Wellness Team to make sure no one slips through the cracks.