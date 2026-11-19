Delhi mandates 1 counselor per 500 students in schools
Big news for students in Delhi: the new Mental Health and Well-being Policy is set to be launched on November 19, and every government, aided, and recognized private school will have one counselor for every 500 students.
The new Mental Health and Well-being Policy is all about making support more accessible, and even spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar will be at the launch.
Delhi schools must report self-harm
Schools will now focus more on mental health by keeping a closer eye on at-risk students, limiting access to risky areas, and running regular crisis drills.
If a student mentions self-harm, staff must report it right away so counselors can step in quickly.
There's also a six-level emergency plan that starts with class teachers but can go up to higher authorities if needed.
Plus, each school gets its own Well-being Committee and Wellness Team to make sure no one slips through the cracks.