Delhi mandates rainwater harvesting to bolster future water supply

Delhi Jal Board to enforce installations

If you own a plot of 100 square meters or more, you can snag subsidies and get discounts on your water bill if your system is up and running.

Ignore the rules, though, and you might see higher bills or even lose your water connection.

The Delhi Jal Board will be checking that systems are installed, especially in government buildings before monsoon hits, and there is talk of self-certification to keep things easy but accountable.

The city has been offering rebates since 2017 (data reported through 2024) to push more schools and complexes to join in.