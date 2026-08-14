Delhi marks 79th Partition Remembrance Day at Partition Museum

Delhi honored Partition Remembrance Day at the Partition Museum and Cultural Hub, located inside the Dara Shikoh Library Building of Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi, remembering the 79th anniversary of the historic event.

The focus was on neighborhoods like Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar, which became home to migrants from Pakistan.

Lt. Gov. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, unable to attend in person, sent a heartfelt letter urging everyone to keep these stories alive as "legacies of courage" that helped rebuild India.