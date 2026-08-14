Delhi marks 79th Partition Remembrance Day at Partition Museum
Delhi honored Partition Remembrance Day at the Partition Museum and Cultural Hub, located inside the Dara Shikoh Library Building of Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi, remembering the 79th anniversary of the historic event.
The focus was on neighborhoods like Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar, which became home to migrants from Pakistan.
Lt. Gov. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, unable to attend in person, sent a heartfelt letter urging everyone to keep these stories alive as "legacies of courage" that helped rebuild India.
Survivors recall migration, exhibits highlight struggles
Partition survivors shared powerful memories: Jagmohan Bharadwaj spoke about his childhood journey through chaos from Sheikhupura to Jalandhar, while Sudha Bhattacharya, an attendee, described her family's move to Delhi and her efforts to document their untold experiences for future generations.
The museum's exhibits also highlighted the struggles faced during this turbulent time.
Lt Governor Sandhu emphasized survivors' resilience
Lt. Gov. Taranjit Singh Sandhu's message emphasized how survivors played a key role in shaping post-Partition India, turning hardship into strength and contributing to nation-building.
The day served as a reminder of their sacrifices and resilience.