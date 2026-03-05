Delhi: Massive fire wipes out over 50 shanties in Rithala
India
A huge fire broke out early Thursday morning in Rithala, Delhi, wiping out more than 50 shanties.
The Delhi Fire Services jumped into action after a 4:15am emergency call, sending 16 fire engines to the scene.
Thankfully, no injuries or deaths have been reported so far, but a girl has been reported missing and search efforts are ongoing.
Fire extinguished by 6:30am no casualties reported
Firefighters and local police managed to control the blaze by 6:30am stopping it from spreading even further.
While investigators are still figuring out how the fire started, search efforts for a girl who has been reported missing are currently underway.
Officials said firefighting and rescue operations were carried out.