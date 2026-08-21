Delhi Master Plan 2047 introduces 'educational institutes,' allows bigger campuses

Floor-area ratio (FAR), that's how much you can build on a plot, is going way up: from 40% to 180% for educational institutions, and even higher for some colleges and universities.

Think taller buildings, up to 18 floors for colleges, and up to 24 floors for universities.

The plan also wants schools to be more flexible: coaching centers and vocational training institutes will be allowed to operate from school premises after regular school hours, subject to prescribed conditions, early learning centers with more space, plus dedicated areas for sports, culture, parks, and green spaces, all aiming for a more inclusive vibe on campus.