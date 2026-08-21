Delhi Master Plan 2047 proposes 'right to walk' network
Delhi's new Master Plan 2047 is all about putting people first, with a big focus on making the city walkable.
The Master Plan-2047 proposes a "right to walk" network: think safe, easy-to-navigate pathways that actually connect with public transport.
Busy spots like markets and heritage areas will become Active Travel Areas, some reserved just for pedestrians or nonmotorized rides.
Plan adds multi utility zones
The plan brings in multi-utility zones with things like seating, water stations, childcare rooms, street vendors and kiosks, parking spots, and cycle-sharing stands, all designed so you can actually walk without dodging obstacles.
Expect barrier-free footpaths and cycle tracks on roads.
Smart apps will help you find routes and facilities, while smart sensors may be installed at traffic signals to provide real-time ambient air quality information, and surveillance technology can be used to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, enforce traffic rules and prevent vandalism of street furniture.
Clearing footpath encroachments is also part of the push for greener, more affordable ways to get around Delhi.