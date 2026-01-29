Delhi MCD drops ₹16,530cr budget for 2026-27, puts cleaning up 1st

Why should you care?

This budget is all about making Delhi a healthier, safer place to live.

There's money set aside for tackling pollution, turning old landfills into green parks, building shelters for stray dogs, and filling teacher gaps in schools.

And despite a huge debt hanging over the city (₹15,791 crore!), there are no new taxes.

If you want cleaner air and better public spaces in your neighborhood, this is worth keeping an eye on—the final approval comes by February 15, 2026.