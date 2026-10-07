Delhi MCD launches winter plan to curb road dust pollution

The MCD is targeting 46 pollution hotspots across the city (as flagged by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee). To boost its efforts, it will nearly double its fleet with 70 new sweepers and add 1,000 litter pickers.

There are already 167 water sprinklers on roads, 28 mobile anti-smog guns, and 15 anti-smog guns at high-rise buildings in action, and 4,00,282 new plants have been added for extra green cover.

Roads are getting some love too: 1,202km taken up resurfacing and strengthening work on 1,202km of roads and 6,797 potholes fixed, all aiming for cleaner air this winter.