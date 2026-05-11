Delhi MCD to buy 1.2L anti-rabies vaccines for dog-bite care
India
Delhi's civic body is stepping up its response to dog bites by buying 1.2 lakh anti-rabies vaccine vials over the next two years.
With around 60,000 to 70,000 dog-bite cases reported in 2025 alone, these vaccines will be sent out to over 280 MCD-run hospitals, dispensaries, maternity centers, and mobile units across the city.
MCD sets ₹35cr, plans Dwarka shelter
The new MCD budget has also set aside ₹35 crore for vaccinating and microchipping stray dogs.
Plus, a big new shelter in Dwarka (built to house up to 1,500 aggressive dogs) is on the way.
All these efforts are focused on making post-bite care better for residents who rely on MCD-run facilities, especially those in low-income neighborhoods.