Delhi MCD to buy 1.2L anti-rabies vaccines for dog-bite care

MCD sets ₹35cr, plans Dwarka shelter

The new MCD budget has also set aside ₹35 crore for vaccinating and microchipping stray dogs.

Plus, a big new shelter in Dwarka (built to house up to 1,500 aggressive dogs) is on the way.

All these efforts are focused on making post-bite care better for residents who rely on MCD-run facilities, especially those in low-income neighborhoods.