Delhi-Meerut Expressway shutdown: Understanding the 12-Day ban India Jul 08, 2025

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be off-limits from July 19 to 23, 2025, for the Kanwar Yatra, a huge annual pilgrimage.

The stretch between Kashi Toll Plaza (Meerut) and UP Gate (Ghaziabad) is reserved just for pilgrims—so if you're planning a road trip or commute, heads up: this route's not an option during those days.