Delhi-Meerut Expressway shutdown: Understanding the 12-Day ban
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be off-limits from July 19 to 23, 2025, for the Kanwar Yatra, a huge annual pilgrimage.
The stretch between Kashi Toll Plaza (Meerut) and UP Gate (Ghaziabad) is reserved just for pilgrims—so if you're planning a road trip or commute, heads up: this route's not an option during those days.
Heavy vehicles banned on expressway from July 11
Heavy vehicles like trucks and busses are banned on the expressway and nearby roads from July 11 to 23.
Light vehicles face extra restrictions starting July 19.
If you're driving from Meerut to Ghaziabad, you'll have to take the Hapur route via NH-9 instead—but expect slowdowns since a lot of traffic will be diverted there.
1,500 CCTV cameras keeping watch
To keep things running smoothly, about 600 traffic police personnel will be on duty along the Kanwar routes.
Around 1,500 CCTV cameras are keeping watch, with control rooms ready to help out if needed—so safety and crowd management are top priorities this year.