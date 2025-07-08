Next Article
IndiGo flight returns mid-air due to false alarm
An IndiGo flight from Indore to Raipur had to turn back on Monday morning after a technical fault triggered a false alarm mid-air.
The pilot noticed the issue more than halfway through the journey and made the call to return.
Thankfully, everyone landed safely at Indore at 7:15am.
Passengers got full refunds
All passengers were unharmed and got full refunds after landing.
IndiGo canceled the flight and said their crew followed all safety procedures to keep everyone protected.
It was just a technical glitch
IndiGo's engineering team is now investigating what went wrong with the aircraft's systems.
Officials confirmed it was just a technical glitch—not an actual safety threat.