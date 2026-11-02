Delhi Metro adds 20 extra weekday rides November 3
India
Delhi Metro is stepping up with 20 extra weekday rides starting November 3, after the city's air quality took a hit and slipped into the "very poor" zone.
The goal? Make it easier for people to choose the metro over cars, so there's less traffic and cleaner air for everyone.
Metro move follows Stage II GRAP
This move lines up with new anti-pollution rules under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which kicked in on November 2.
More metro trips are meant to help Delhi breathe a little easier this season.