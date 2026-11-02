Delhi Metro adds 20 extra weekday trips to cut pollution
India
Delhi Metro will roll out 20 extra train trips on weekdays, making it 40 additional rides in total, to help people ditch private vehicles and ease the city's air pollution.
This move is part of the GRAP Stage II plan, which was invoked across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect after the city's air quality deteriorated to the "very poor" category.
Delhi AQI hits 324, GRAP invoked
Delhi's air quality recently dropped to "very poor" levels, with the air quality index, or AQI, jumping from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1 and 324 on Monday.
In response, officials activated GRAP Stage II, which means more dust control and a bigger push for public transport like the metro.
The goal: cut down on car emissions and give everyone a cleaner commute.