Delhi Metro adds 20 weekday trips under GRAP starting Thursday
India
Delhi Metro is stepping up its game against air pollution: starting Thursday, there will be 20 extra train trips on weekdays.
The goal? Make it easier for people to ditch their cars and help clear the city's air as part of the first phase of Delhi's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
DMRC expands dust control measures
DMRC is not stopping at just more trains: it is also covering construction materials, keeping wheel-washing stations running, and using more than 250 anti-smog and mist guns at metro sites to cut down dust.
With Delhi's Air Quality Index hitting "poor" levels lately, these daily checks are all about making metro travel cleaner and safer for everyone.