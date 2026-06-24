Delhi Metro begins Central Secretariat construction to extend Magenta Line
Big changes are coming to Delhi's metro scene! Construction has kicked off for the Central Secretariat station as part of the new Central Vista corridor.
This 9.91-kilometer stretch will extend the Magenta Line, making it way easier for thousands of government employees and nearly 200,000 visitors to get around the redeveloped Central Vista every day.
Corridor links 9 Central Vista locations
The corridor links nine major spots, including India Gate, Kartavya Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, and more, so getting to government offices and historic sites should be a breeze.
The project aims to cut down on road traffic and pollution in the area.
It's all part of Delhi Metro's Phase V(A), with a massive 12,000 crore rupee budget and extra routes planned from Aerocity to IGI T1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.