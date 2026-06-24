Delhi Metro begins Central Secretariat construction to extend Magenta Line

Corridor links 9 Central Vista locations

The corridor links nine major spots, including India Gate, Kartavya Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, and more, so getting to government offices and historic sites should be a breeze.

The project aims to cut down on road traffic and pollution in the area.

It's all part of Delhi Metro's Phase V(A), with a massive 12,000 crore rupee budget and extra routes planned from Aerocity to IGI T1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.