Delhi metro closes 18 stations amid Cockroach Janata Party protest
India
Delhi saw 18 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and New Delhi, shut down on Saturday because of a big Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
While some interchange points remain accessible for interchange, getting around the city is definitely trickier today.
CJP demands education minister's resignation
Airport Express trains now only run between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 due to crowd control. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation apologized for the hassle.
Meanwhile, CJP is demanding the education minister's resignation, ₹1 crore compensation for NEET exam victims, and legal immunity for protesters.
Founder Abhijeet Dipke expects even bigger crowds this weekend and says past crackdowns have only made their movement stronger.