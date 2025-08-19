Delhi Metro expansion: 6 new corridors to ease travel India Aug 19, 2025

Delhi Metro is getting a major boost—112km of new tracks and 44 extra stations are on the way, stretching across six new corridors.

The goal? Make it much easier to get around West Delhi, Faridabad, and busy parts of South, Central, and East Delhi.

If you rely on the metro (or wish you could), this means faster rides and better connections for daily commutes or weekend plans.