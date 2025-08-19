Delhi Metro expansion: 6 new corridors to ease travel
Delhi Metro is getting a major boost—112km of new tracks and 44 extra stations are on the way, stretching across six new corridors.
The goal? Make it much easier to get around West Delhi, Faridabad, and busy parts of South, Central, and East Delhi.
If you rely on the metro (or wish you could), this means faster rides and better connections for daily commutes or weekend plans.
Work is on in full swing
Work's already moving fast on three main routes: Janakpuri West to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Maujpur to Mukundpur, and Aerocity to Tughlakabad.
The first bit—from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension—opened back in September 2024.
Full expansion ready by 2028
Expect some serious underground travel too: nearly 28km will be tunnels!
Most priority routes should be running by March 2026, with the full expansion ready for everyone by 2028.
So if you're planning your college years or work life in Delhi, smoother metro rides aren't far off.