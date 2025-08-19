Next Article
AMU students end hunger strike after 18 days
After 18 days of hunger strike, AMU students have called off their protest as the administration agreed to cap the fee hike at 20% and schedule student union elections for December this year.
Students also pushed for a 40% attendance rule and a review of disciplinary actions.
AMU students end hunger strike after 18 days
This protest drew support from groups like the Samajwadi Party and JNU student leaders, highlighting how student voices can drive real change.
With elections now set and fairer policies in place, AMU students will have more say in campus decisions—an encouraging step for student rights and campus democracy.