Fishermen's families block railway tracks, demand release of detained kin
Fishermen and their families in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, staged a protest on Tuesday, blocking railway tracks to demand the release of fellow fishermen recently detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.
The group is calling for an end to what they describe as ongoing harassment and boat seizures near Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu—issues that have been troubling the community for a while.
Fishermen's families have been protesting for days
Earlier this month, seven local fishermen were arrested near the Mannar Gulf for allegedly crossing maritime borders.
Their families say they're facing harsh treatment and steep fines.
In response, the fishing community has blocked major roads like the Madurai-Dhanushkodi highway, urging authorities to step in and help bring their people home.