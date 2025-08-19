Fishermen's families block railway tracks, demand release of detained kin India Aug 19, 2025

Fishermen and their families in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, staged a protest on Tuesday, blocking railway tracks to demand the release of fellow fishermen recently detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The group is calling for an end to what they describe as ongoing harassment and boat seizures near Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu—issues that have been troubling the community for a while.