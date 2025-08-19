BSF to recruit 1,121 radio operators, mechanics: Check eligibility

Selection process and salary

Applications are online only from August 24 to September 23, 2025.

You'll need to be an Indian citizen with either a 12th pass in PCM (with at least 60%) or a matriculation plus two-year ITI in relevant trades.

The selection process includes physical tests using RFID tech, a two-hour computer-based test (100 MCQs), document checks, and medical exams.

If you make the cut, expect a Pay Level-4 salary (₹25,500-₹81,100) plus allowances like housing and transport under the New Pension Scheme.