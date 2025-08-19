BSF to recruit 1,121 radio operators, mechanics: Check eligibility
Looking for a government job with some adventure?
The Border Security Force (BSF) is about to open applications for 1,121 Head Constable roles in their Communication team—910 spots for Radio Operators and 211 for Radio Mechanics.
These are all-India posts, so you could be posted anywhere (even overseas), and you'll be part of a pretty important force.
Selection process and salary
Applications are online only from August 24 to September 23, 2025.
You'll need to be an Indian citizen with either a 12th pass in PCM (with at least 60%) or a matriculation plus two-year ITI in relevant trades.
The selection process includes physical tests using RFID tech, a two-hour computer-based test (100 MCQs), document checks, and medical exams.
If you make the cut, expect a Pay Level-4 salary (₹25,500-₹81,100) plus allowances like housing and transport under the New Pension Scheme.
Opportunity knocks for tech-savvy candidates
If you're into tech and want stable pay with perks—and don't mind the possibility of moving around—this could be your shot at joining one of India's key security forces.