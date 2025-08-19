Mumbai's August rain crosses 300mm mark, trains shut, crops damaged

Cloudburst in Nanded; train lines shut

The downpour flooded neighborhoods like Kranti Nagar and forced over 350 people to evacuate. Train lines are shut due to waterlogging, stranding commuters.

Tragically, there have been fatalities—including one from a falling tree in Mumbai and eight more in Nanded after a cloudburst.

Over 12 lakh hectares of crops across Maharashtra are affected. Schools and offices are closed, and with more heavy rain likely till Friday (according to IMD), everyone's on alert as the city tries to cope.