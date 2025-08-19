Next Article
Mumbai's August rain crosses 300mm mark, trains shut, crops damaged
Mumbai just got drenched—over four days, some areas saw 300mm+ rainfall in 24 hours.
The city has already blown past its usual August rain average, thanks to a mix of intense monsoon systems converging over the region.
Cloudburst in Nanded; train lines shut
The downpour flooded neighborhoods like Kranti Nagar and forced over 350 people to evacuate. Train lines are shut due to waterlogging, stranding commuters.
Tragically, there have been fatalities—including one from a falling tree in Mumbai and eight more in Nanded after a cloudburst.
Over 12 lakh hectares of crops across Maharashtra are affected. Schools and offices are closed, and with more heavy rain likely till Friday (according to IMD), everyone's on alert as the city tries to cope.