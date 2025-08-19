Bihar woman, in-laws, lover murder husband over land dispute
A tragic family dispute in Bihar's Madhepura district ended with the murder of Jaswant Yadav on August 17.
Police say his wife, Punita Devi, allegedly teamed up with her lover Amit Kumar—who is also their son-in-law—and Rajesh Yadav (Jaswant's brother) to carry out the killing.
The conflict reportedly centered around ongoing arguments over land and relationships that Jaswant didn't approve of.
Details of the case
Jaswant's mother, Urmila Devi, told police that Punita had been pushing her husband to transfer a piece of land to Amit and even married off their underage daughter to him to hide their affair.
After her complaint, police arrested Punita, Rajesh Yadav (the brother-in-law), and another person.
Officers are still searching for others involved as the investigation continues.