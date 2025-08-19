Next Article
China's Wang Yi to visit Pakistan after India talks
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently in India for talks with top leaders, focusing on restarting dialogue and keeping the border calm.
Now, on August 21, 2025, he's off to Islamabad to co-chair a big strategic meeting with Pakistan.
Analysis
China is doubling down on its partnership with Pakistan—expanding political, economic, and military ties—while still talking peace with India.
This puts India in a tricky spot since China supplies most of Pakistan's military gear and invests heavily through projects like CPEC.
Wang Yi's back-to-back visits highlight how China is shaping South Asian politics and keeping everyone guessing about what comes next.