PIB debunks deepfake videos of Sitharaman promoting 'get-rich-quick' schemes
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) flagged viral videos that falsely show Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman backing "get-rich-quick" investment schemes.
These clips claim you can turn ₹22,000 into ₹10 lakh or even ₹20 lakh a month using platforms like "QuantumAl."
PIB made it clear—Sitharaman never endorsed these offers.
Scammers are getting smarter with tech tricks
These fake videos are spreading fast on social media and use deepfake tech to make scams look real.
The government hasn't approved any of these schemes, so don't fall for promises that sound too good to be true.
If something seems off or wildly profitable, double-check before you click or invest—scammers are getting smarter with tech tricks like this.