Delhi Metro extends 1-2 hours for DC vs Gujarat Titans
India
Heading to the big DC vs. Gujarat Titans IPL match this Wednesday?
Good news: Delhi Metro trains will run one to two hours later than usual so fans can get home easily after the game.
The Red Line is staying open past midnight, and the Green and Pink Lines will keep rolling until at least 1am.
Central Delhi match day travel restrictions
Central Delhi may see traffic diversions on match day, with restrictions on major routes like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.
Heavy vehicles won't be allowed on several roads near the stadium, so public transport, especially those extended metro services, is your best bet for a smooth trip home.