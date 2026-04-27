Delhi Metro extends last trains for Delhi Capitals vs RCB
India
Heading to the big IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight? Good news: Delhi Metro is running late just for you.
On April 27, last trains on Line 1 will leave at 12:10am to 12:15am on Line 9 at 1:30am and on the Airport Express until 1:00am.
All major interchange stations will stay open so fans can get home smoothly after the match.
Leave early and use smart cards
To beat the crowds, try to leave early and use smart cards or digital payments for quicker entry.
Delhi Metro's move makes it easier (and safer) for fans to enjoy game night without stressing about getting back.