Delhi Metro extends last trains for Delhi Capitals vs RCB India Apr 27, 2026

Heading to the big IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight? Good news: Delhi Metro is running late just for you.

On April 27, last trains on Line 1 will leave at 12:10am to 12:15am on Line 9 at 1:30am and on the Airport Express until 1:00am.

All major interchange stations will stay open so fans can get home smoothly after the match.