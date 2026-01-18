Delhi Metro is getting 3 new triple-interchange stations

Why does this matter?

The new stations are designed to cut down your travel time and help you avoid those annoying multiple transfers.

Azadpur will connect Yellow, Pink, and Magenta lines; many Phase IV stations are planned to open by the end of the 2026-27 financial year (by March 2027), making North-West to South Delhi trips smoother.

New Delhi station will eventually link Yellow, Airport Express, and Green lines (though the Green Line extension is a non-priority corridor and construction has not begun).

Lajpat Nagar's upgrade means Violet, Pink, and Golden lines all meet in one place—great news for anyone heading around South Delhi.