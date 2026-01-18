Delhi Metro is getting 3 new triple-interchange stations
Delhi Metro is about to get a major upgrade: three new triple-interchange stations—Azadpur, New Delhi, and Lajpat Nagar—are coming soon under Phase IV.
These hubs will make switching lines way easier, so you can get across the city with fewer hassles.
Until now, Kashmere Gate was the only spot where three lines met.
Why does this matter?
The new stations are designed to cut down your travel time and help you avoid those annoying multiple transfers.
Azadpur will connect Yellow, Pink, and Magenta lines; many Phase IV stations are planned to open by the end of the 2026-27 financial year (by March 2027), making North-West to South Delhi trips smoother.
New Delhi station will eventually link Yellow, Airport Express, and Green lines (though the Green Line extension is a non-priority corridor and construction has not begun).
Lajpat Nagar's upgrade means Violet, Pink, and Golden lines all meet in one place—great news for anyone heading around South Delhi.
Bigger picture: More connections across the city
With these additions, interchange hubs in the metro network jump from 29 to 47.
The Phase IV expansion covers six corridors with 94 stations over 112km—so getting around Delhi should feel a lot more connected in the next couple of years.