Delhi Metro launches 'On-The-Go' RuPay NCMC for travel across cities
Getting around just got easier: Delhi Metro has launched the "On-The-Go" RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), letting you use one card for metros, busses, and more across different cities.
This move is part of the "One Nation, One Card" plan to make commuting less of a hassle.
DMRC offers debit and prepaid NCMC
The NCMC comes as both debit and prepaid, and you'll be able to grab it at any metro station within 10 days. Recharge it easily through Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) or Airtel apps.
Your old smart cards still work, but DMRC hopes more people will switch since this one works almost everywhere.
As DMRC's Dr. Vikas Kumar put it, "DMRC has consistently focused on adopting innovative solutions to enhance passenger convenience," so you don't need a new card every time you travel.