Delhi Metro launches 'On-The-Go' RuPay NCMC for travel across cities

DMRC offers debit and prepaid NCMC

The NCMC comes as both debit and prepaid, and you'll be able to grab it at any metro station within 10 days. Recharge it easily through Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) or Airtel apps.

Your old smart cards still work, but DMRC hopes more people will switch since this one works almost everywhere.

As DMRC's Dr. Vikas Kumar put it, "DMRC has consistently focused on adopting innovative solutions to enhance passenger convenience," so you don't need a new card every time you travel.