Delhi Metro Magenta Line to become longest in network
The Magenta Line is set to become Delhi Metro's longest route—89km from Noida Botanical Garden all the way to Inderlok, with a whopping 65 stations (40 of them underground!).
This massive upgrade is rolling out in phases, aiming to make city travel smoother and faster for everyone.
The line will be fully driverless
Seventeen new interchanges are coming, connecting hotspots like Terminal-1 IGI Airport and Central Secretariat.
Trial runs are already happening with shiny Alstom Metropolis trains, and some stations have been slated to be renamed as part of the prep.
No official completion date has been announced for full driverless operation.
When completed, the line will function entirely as a driverless Metro corridor—making commutes quicker, easier, and honestly a bit cooler.