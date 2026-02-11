Delhi Metro Magenta Line to become longest in network

The line will be fully driverless

Seventeen new interchanges are coming, connecting hotspots like Terminal-1 IGI Airport and Central Secretariat.

Trial runs are already happening with shiny Alstom Metropolis trains, and some stations have been slated to be renamed as part of the prep.

No official completion date has been announced for full driverless operation.

When completed, the line will function entirely as a driverless Metro corridor—making commutes quicker, easier, and honestly a bit cooler.