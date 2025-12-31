Delhi Metro Phase IV: Three new corridors inaugurated

Why should you care?

This isn't just about more trains—it's about making city life easier.

The expansion adds over 112km of track, bumps up interchange stations from 29 to 55, and brings India's first double-decker viaducts (yep, metro above road flyovers!).

Expect driverless trains, solar-powered stations, and way shorter commutes for millions across Delhi-NCR.

If you use public transport or just want greener travel options, this is big news.