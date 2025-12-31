Delhi Metro Phase IV: Three new corridors inaugurated
Delhi is set to receive a major metro upgrade—three new corridors are scheduled to open under Phase IV in 2026.
These include the Majlis Park-Maujpur stretch (which finally completes the Pink Line's full circle), the RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West corridor on the Magenta Line (with only a section, Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension, currently open), and a 23.62-km Aerocity-Tughlakabad route on the Golden Line.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about more trains—it's about making city life easier.
The expansion adds over 112km of track, bumps up interchange stations from 29 to 55, and brings India's first double-decker viaducts (yep, metro above road flyovers!).
Expect driverless trains, solar-powered stations, and way shorter commutes for millions across Delhi-NCR.
If you use public transport or just want greener travel options, this is big news.