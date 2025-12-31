New Year to bring heavy rain, snow to J&K

What else is changing with the weather?

North India's not off the hook—light showers are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and West UP on January 1.

Down south, Tamil Nadu and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands could get thunderstorms as a cyclonic system stirs near Sri Lanka, which may be contributing to the thunderstorms.

Plus, dense fog is likely across North-West and East India, while Telangana might feel a chilly cold wave as temperatures dip further.