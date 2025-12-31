New Year to bring heavy rain, snow to J&K
Kicking off 2026, the IMD says Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh will see heavy snow and rain on January 1, thanks to a western disturbance moving in from Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Expect snowy mountains across the Himalayas and rainy plains below.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also set for moderate rain the following day.
What else is changing with the weather?
North India's not off the hook—light showers are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and West UP on January 1.
Down south, Tamil Nadu and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands could get thunderstorms as a cyclonic system stirs near Sri Lanka, which may be contributing to the thunderstorms.
Plus, dense fog is likely across North-West and East India, while Telangana might feel a chilly cold wave as temperatures dip further.