Delhi Metro Phase V(A) gets green signal India Feb 12, 2026

Delhi just okayed three fresh Metro corridors as part of its Phase V(A) plan, aiming to finish by 2028.

The project will add about 16km of track and cost ₹12,014 crore, with the city chipping in nearly ₹3,000 crore.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this move is all about smoother commutes and cleaner air for everyone.