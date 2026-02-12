Delhi Metro Phase V(A) gets green signal
India
Delhi just okayed three fresh Metro corridors as part of its Phase V(A) plan, aiming to finish by 2028.
The project will add about 16km of track and cost ₹12,014 crore, with the city chipping in nearly ₹3,000 crore.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this move is all about smoother commutes and cleaner air for everyone.
New routes to reduce travel time, pollution
The new routes—RK Ashram to Indraprastha, Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, and Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Terminal-1 (IGD T-1)—will bring 13 stations (10 underground) and are designed to cut traffic jams and pollution.
The biggest chunk is the RK Ashram-Indraprastha line, set to serve almost 2 lakh daily riders.
Plus, the Aerocity line should make airport trips a lot less hectic.