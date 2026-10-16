Delhi Metro records 100 security restrictions, applied to 45 stations
Delhi Metro has hit a new record for security restrictions this year, with 100 instances so far, way up from the previous high of 70 in 2021.
Instead of more days being affected, these restrictions are now applied to more stations at once, especially during big protests.
On October 10, access to 45 stations was limited all at once.
Delhi Metro ridership drops to 3.2 million
Even though all trains were running, ridership dropped sharply on protest days: October 14 saw passenger numbers fall from the usual 5.8 million to just about 3.2 million.
Stations near government offices and protest hotspots like Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Udyog Bhawan have been hit hardest by these closures.
It's a tough balancing act for Delhi Metro as public demonstrations keep rising across Delhi.