Delhi Metro resumes normal service after 4-day Jantar Mantar protests

After four days of halted service, the Delhi Metro is running normally again.

18 stations, including busy hubs like Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, were closed since July 22 because of protests at Jantar Mantar.

The demonstrations, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), called out the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and glitches in CBSE's marking system, leaving commuters stuck.