Delhi Metro resumes normal service after 4-day Jantar Mantar protests
India
After four days of halted service, the Delhi Metro is running normally again.
18 stations, including busy hubs like Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, were closed since July 22 because of protests at Jantar Mantar.
The demonstrations, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), called out the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and glitches in CBSE's marking system, leaving commuters stuck.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, ending exam protests
Things finally calmed down when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down, saying it was important to stop anti-national forces from taking advantage of the unrest.
With his resignation, protesters quickly left Jantar Mantar, ending a month-long push for big changes in India's public exam system.