Delhi Metro security guard Pankaj Dhama dies after Shahdara fight
India
A Delhi Metro security guard, Pankaj Dhama, 35, lost his life after a fight broke out on platform three at Shahdara station.
He was heading home after his shift when things got heated in the crowded area.
Dhama was punched and kicked and sadly passed away later in the hospital.
Delhi Police identify 6 suspects
Delhi Police have identified six suspects, including three juveniles.
The adults were arrested but released on bail within a day, while the juveniles are now in a juvenile home.
Officers are checking CCTV footage and talking to witnesses to piece together what happened.