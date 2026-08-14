Delhi Metro starts 4am Saturday ahead of PM Modi address
India
Delhi Metro is starting up at 4am this Saturday, August 15, so folks can get to the big Independence Day event at Red Fort.
With Prime Minister Modi set to address the nation, trains will run every 30 minutes until normal service resumes.
DMRC hands out 130,000 QR tickets
To make things easier for invitees heading to Red Fort, DMRC has handed out 130,000 QR tickets via the Ministry of Defence: just show your physical admit card.
With roads restricted and parking tight near Red Fort, metro travel is your best bet.
DMRC also suggests arriving early since security checks might slow things down.