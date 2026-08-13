Delhi Metro starts 4am services August 15 for Independence Day
India
Heading to the Red Fort for Independence Day? Delhi Metro is starting up at 4am on August 15, so you can get there hassle-free.
Trains will run every 30 minutes across all lines until regular revenue services commence as per the scheduled timetable for the day.
It's all about making travel smoother for guests and everyone joining the celebration.
DMRC gives MoD 130,000 QR tickets
DMRC has handed out 130,000 special pre-vended QR tickets to the Ministry of Defence, meant for special guests and bona fide invitees.
If you've got valid physical admit cards issued by the Ministry of Defence, you can grab your ticket at designated metro stations.
The Ministry of Defence will cover travel costs for these tickets, keeping things seamless for everyone attending the event.