Delhi Metro starts 6am Sunday amid BRICS Summit restrictions
India
Heads up, Delhi! The Metro will kick off an hour earlier, at 6am this Sunday.
DMRC is making this change to help students heading for exams and commuters amid traffic restrictions due to the BRICS Summit.
Pink magenta grey lines start 6am
Pink, Magenta, and Grey lines will also roll out at 6am instead of their usual 7am.
With traffic restrictions expected across parts of the city, DMRC suggests planning your trip in advance so you don't get caught up in delays.