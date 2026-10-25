Delhi Metro to add 279km, network reaches 695km
India
Delhi is gearing up for a major Metro upgrade, adding 279km of new routes and bringing the total network to 695km.
The goal? Smoother, faster commutes and better connections between trains, busses, and regional rail at big hubs like Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, and Kashmere Gate.
Delhi 2047 plan targets easier transfers
The expansion focuses on areas that need better public transport and aims to cut down travel times by making transfers easier.
Alongside new roads, underpasses, elevated corridors, and improvements at busy junctions in the Master Plan for Delhi 2047, getting around the city should feel a lot less stressful and way more flexible for everyone.