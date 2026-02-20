Delhi Metro to start trains at 3:30am on February 22
Delhi Metro is rolling out trains at 3:30am this Sunday, February 22, to facilitate participants of the New Delhi Marathon 2026 and related commuters getting around the city.
The Yellow, Blue, and Violet Lines will be up and running from the crack of dawn with trains every 30 minutes till 6:00am then back to the usual Sunday schedule.
Other lines stick to their normal timings.
Makes it easier for marathon participants, spectators
If you're heading out for the New Delhi Marathon—either as a participant or related commuter—this makes your morning way easier.
The marathon is a major annual event where top runners compete for a shot at representing India, so it's pretty cool that the city is pitching in.
Plus, with new metro expansions coming by 2028 (hello more stations and eco-friendly travel), getting around Delhi should only get better from here.