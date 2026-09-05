Delhi Metro warns creators about train window phone challenge risks
India
Delhi Metro is asking content creators to stop a new social media challenge where people stick their phones to train windows for videos.
The trend blew up after influencer Nikhil Kochar's video went viral, but now the DMRC says it's putting passenger safety at risk.
DMRC Instagram warns violators face action
On September 5, the DMRC posted on Instagram, warning, "This act can cause inconvenience or even injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users."
It is taking this seriously and says violators will face action.
The DMRC also reminded everyone to follow metro rules so trains keep running smoothly for all.