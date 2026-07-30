Delhi Metro weekday ridership dips 4.1% amid Jantar Mantar protests
India
Delhi Metro saw a 4.1% dip in weekday riders from July 20-24, 2026 (about 267,000 fewer daily journeys) thanks to ongoing Jantar Mantar protests.
Numbers fell from an average of 6.59 million rides earlier in July to 6.33 million, marking a noticeable drop compared to last year.
After 16 security closures commuters adapted
The decline was mainly due to closing busy stations like Rajiv Chowk and Janpath for security reasons; on July 22 alone, 16 stations shut down.
Even with traffic diversions and internet restrictions during Parliament's monsoon session, many commuters adapted by switching to other stations, which helped keep the impact manageable.