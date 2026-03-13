Delhi Metro's new line stolen, trains forced to crawl
India
Just days after PM Modi launched the new Magenta Line extension, thieves stole nearly 1,000 meters of signaling cables between Bhalswa and Majlis Park.
This has messed with the train-tracking system, forcing trains to crawl at 25km/h instead of their usual speed across seven stations, including busy interchanges.
Cops caught 1 suspect, but 4 others got away
Metro police caught one suspect burning stolen cables for copper in a nearby forest, but four others got away.
About 170 meters of burned cable were recovered. A case is now registered under strict laws, and DMRC teams are working overnight to replace the cables and prevent future thefts.
Similar incidents have happened before, so extra security checks are now underway.