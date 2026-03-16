Delhi Metro's ridership hits record high in 2025
India
Delhi Metro just had its busiest year ever: 2.35 billion rides in 2025, up 5.4% from 2024.
That's about 6.46 million people hopping on the Metro every day, showing just how essential it's become for getting around the city.
The network is now over 400km long
The Metro now covers over 400km with 303 stations and runs more than 4,500 trips daily.
Thanks to new Pink and Magenta Line extensions opened by PM Modi this March, driverless trains now operate across a whopping 120km, making commutes smoother (and a bit cooler).
Over a billion rides in the 1st 11 months
India's metro systems together are now third-largest globally, spanning over 1,100km in 26 cities.
The single biggest day? August 8 saw an incredible 8.19 million journeys.