Delhi might soon get a new bridge over Yamuna
Delhi might be getting a brand-new bridge over the Yamuna, right next to Signature Bridge.
The idea is to help cut down on traffic jams and make it easier to get around the city.
The plan was suggested by the Trans-Yamuna Board and is still in its early days, with the Public Works Department (PWD) looking into it.
PWD to run study on traffic bottlenecks
If approved, the bridge would connect North East, North, and Central Delhi more smoothly—especially as new Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) stations and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are about to open nearby.
With so many expressways ending around Sarai Kale Khan and traffic only set to grow, this new link could really make daily commutes less stressful.
PWD will also run a study from Old Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj to spot any possible bottlenecks before moving forward.