Delhi minimum rises to 19.2°C while air quality worsens

Delhi's in for some light rain, but the bigger story is the weather flip: minimum temperature jumped to 19.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, over 3.1 degrees Celsius higher than usual.

The IMD flagged a sharp 3.5-degree Celsius rise at Safdarjung in the past 24 hours.

But while it's getting warmer, Delhi's air quality is sliding fast, with several neighborhoods now clocking very poor levels.