Delhi minimum rises to 19.2°C while air quality worsens
Delhi's in for some light rain, but the bigger story is the weather flip: minimum temperature jumped to 19.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, over 3.1 degrees Celsius higher than usual.
The IMD flagged a sharp 3.5-degree Celsius rise at Safdarjung in the past 24 hours.
But while it's getting warmer, Delhi's air quality is sliding fast, with several neighborhoods now clocking very poor levels.
Delhi AQI 228 amid stubble burning
Thursday morning saw Delhi's Air Quality Index at a worrying 228, solidly in the poor zone.
PM2.5 pollution is hitting most parts of the city, while PM10 isn't far behind.
Experts say things could get rougher as winter sets in; stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana (NASA detected 905 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana from October 1 to 28) and local emissions are piling on to make breathing tougher for everyone.