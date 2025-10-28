Next Article
Delhi MLA falls into river while making video
India
Delhi BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi accidentally fell into the Yamuna River while making a short video by the Yamuna during Chhath Puja celebrations.
The 19-second clip, now viral, shows him holding bottles by the riverbank before slipping in—even as someone nearby tries to help.
Negi's tumble has sparked fresh debate over Delhi's polluted Yamuna, especially with Chhath Puja highlighting the need for clean water.
AAP leaders quickly called out BJP for not delivering on cleanup promises—reminding everyone that river pollution is still a big issue.