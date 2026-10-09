Delhi mobilizes 23,000 CAPF before CJP protest targeting Gyanesh Kumar
Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on October 10, where they are demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down over alleged voter roll issues, Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma asked police personnel to exercise restraint while handling crowds.
To keep things under control, around 23,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel will be made available to Delhi Police for deployment across the city from October 8-12, and the total central force personnel in Delhi is expected to cross 25,000.
Police deny Jantar Mantar rally
The police turned down CJP's request to rally at Jantar Mantar, pointing to past rule-breaking and a late application.
In response, liquor shops will be closed on October 9 and 10, and police proposed closing the entry and exit gates of 57 metro stations and reducing train frequency.
Delhi Police will monitor the situation through CCTV cameras from control rooms, while face-recognition cameras will be installed at locations across the capital, and border checks are getting tighter to help keep things safe.