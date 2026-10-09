Delhi mobilizes 23,000 CAPF before CJP protest targeting Gyanesh Kumar

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on October 10, where they are demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down over alleged voter roll issues, Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma asked police personnel to exercise restraint while handling crowds.

To keep things under control, around 23,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel will be made available to Delhi Police for deployment across the city from October 8-12, and the total central force personnel in Delhi is expected to cross 25,000.