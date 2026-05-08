Delhi motorists settle eligible challans at Lok Adalat May 9

Registration May 4-7, bring documents

You had to register between May 4-7 and bring your challan printout and appointment letter with token number, and be prepared to show a valid ID if asked.

Only minor offenses (like not wearing a helmet or jumping a red light) are covered. Serious stuff like drunk driving isn't included.

Just remember: only challans issued on or before January 31, 2026, are eligible for this session.